Project Manager (SDWAN)

Role Purpose:
Responsible for ensuring effective delivery of projects within agreed timelines, budgets, scope,agreed outcomes and optimal Customer satisfaction.
Key Performance Areas:
- Manage projects (20%)
- Customer service (30%)
- Supplier relationships (20%)
- Internal co-ordination (20%)
- Management reporting (10%)
Competency Requirements:
Knowledge:
- Understanding of networks in the telecommunications industry, especially SDWAN
- Knowledge of PMBOK
- Knowledge of customer service principles
Skills:
- Intermediate skill in MS Project and MS Office
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
- Project management
- Handle customer escalations
- Multitasking and multiple project coordination
Behavioral:
- Attention to detail
- Customer responsiveness
- Results driven
- Management
- Problem solving
- Admin orientated
- Stress tolerance
- Resilience
Minimum Qualifications:
- Prince 2 / Agile / PMP
- ITIL foundation – advantageous
- Key requirement is experience in deploying SDWAN solutions
Minimum Experience:
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a project role
Other Requirements:
- Must be willing to work weekends shifts on a monthly basis or after hours, if required
Key Stakeholder Relationships:
Internal:
- Sales
- Global operations
- Network core, quality assurance
- Procurement
- Supply chain
- Commercial, finance
- NOC
- Technical
- VoIP
External:
- Suppliers
- Customers
Key Performance Area:
Manage Projects:
- Ensure adherence to agreed project management methodology
- Manage the execution of projects
- Adhere to project communication strategy
- Adhere to program budgets
Customer Service:
- Provide feedback regarding project status verbal, written and video conferencing
- Handle and resolve escalations via logical thought process and escalate internally to placate escalated situations
Supplier Relationships:
- Build and maintain effective relationships with suppliers
- Escalate to C-Level and drive for outcomes as required
Internal co-ordination:
- Identify, manage and communicate project risks, issues and overall project progress to head of projects
- Attend and contribute to project management meetings within project department
Management reporting:
- Maintain accuracy of Jeopardy list
- Comprehensive risk, supplier reports to Supply chain
- Update client trackers
Key Performance Indicator:
Manage Projects:
- Positive feedback from internal and external Customers
- Within the agreed upon constraints of quality, scope, time and cost
- Within 2 working hours of project initiation
- Costs within budget
- Obtain authorisation for over expenditure
Customer Service:
- Accurate and timely feedback
- Within 2 working hours
Supplier Relationships:
- Positive feedback from suppliers
- Delivery of circuits within SLA
Internal co-ordination:
- Timely and accurate reporting
- Timely monthly, quarterly forecasting for delivery and revenue
Accurate information, on time:
- Weekly meetings
Desired Skills:
- sdwan
- project
- manager
- networking