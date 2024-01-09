Project Manager (SDWAN) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Role Purpose:

Responsible for ensuring effective delivery of projects within agreed timelines, budgets, scope,agreed outcomes and optimal Customer satisfaction.

Key Performance Areas:

Manage projects (20%)

Customer service (30%)

Supplier relationships (20%)

Internal co-ordination (20%)

Management reporting (10%)

Competency Requirements:

Knowledge:

Understanding of networks in the telecommunications industry, especially SDWAN

Knowledge of PMBOK

Knowledge of customer service principles

Skills:

Intermediate skill in MS Project and MS Office

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English

Project management

Handle customer escalations

Multitasking and multiple project coordination

Behavioral:

Attention to detail

Customer responsiveness

Results driven

Management

Problem solving

Admin orientated

Stress tolerance

Resilience

Minimum Qualifications:

Prince 2 / Agile / PMP

ITIL foundation – advantageous

Key requirement is experience in deploying SDWAN solutions

Minimum Experience:

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a project role

Other Requirements:

Must be willing to work weekends shifts on a monthly basis or after hours, if required

Key Stakeholder Relationships:

Internal:

Sales

Global operations

Network core, quality assurance

Procurement

Supply chain

Commercial, finance

NOC

Technical

VoIP

External:

Suppliers

Customers

Key Performance Area:

Manage Projects:

Ensure adherence to agreed project management methodology

Manage the execution of projects

Adhere to project communication strategy

Adhere to program budgets

Customer Service:

Provide feedback regarding project status verbal, written and video conferencing

Handle and resolve escalations via logical thought process and escalate internally to placate escalated situations

Supplier Relationships:

Build and maintain effective relationships with suppliers

Escalate to C-Level and drive for outcomes as required

Internal co-ordination:

Identify, manage and communicate project risks, issues and overall project progress to head of projects

Attend and contribute to project management meetings within project department

Management reporting:

Maintain accuracy of Jeopardy list

Comprehensive risk, supplier reports to Supply chain

Update client trackers

Key Performance Indicator:

Manage Projects:

Positive feedback from internal and external Customers

Within the agreed upon constraints of quality, scope, time and cost

Within 2 working hours of project initiation

Costs within budget

Obtain authorisation for over expenditure

Customer Service:

Accurate and timely feedback

Within 2 working hours

Supplier Relationships:

Positive feedback from suppliers

Delivery of circuits within SLA

Internal co-ordination:

Timely and accurate reporting

Timely monthly, quarterly forecasting for delivery and revenue

Accurate information, on time:

Weekly meetings

Desired Skills:

sdwan

project

manager

networking

