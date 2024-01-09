Project Manager (SDWAN) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jan 9, 2024

Role Purpose:
Responsible for ensuring effective delivery of projects within agreed timelines, budgets, scope,agreed outcomes and optimal Customer satisfaction.
Key Performance Areas:

  • Manage projects (20%)
  • Customer service (30%)
  • Supplier relationships (20%)
  • Internal co-ordination (20%)
  • Management reporting (10%)

Competency Requirements:
Knowledge:

  • Understanding of networks in the telecommunications industry, especially SDWAN
  • Knowledge of PMBOK
  • Knowledge of customer service principles

Skills:

  • Intermediate skill in MS Project and MS Office
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
  • Project management
  • Handle customer escalations
  • Multitasking and multiple project coordination

Behavioral:

  • Attention to detail
  • Customer responsiveness
  • Results driven
  • Management
  • Problem solving
  • Admin orientated
  • Stress tolerance
  • Resilience

Minimum Qualifications:

  • Prince 2 / Agile / PMP
  • ITIL foundation – advantageous
  • Key requirement is experience in deploying SDWAN solutions

Minimum Experience:

  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a project role

Other Requirements:

  • Must be willing to work weekends shifts on a monthly basis or after hours, if required

Key Stakeholder Relationships:
Internal:

  • Sales
  • Global operations
  • Network core, quality assurance
  • Procurement
  • Supply chain
  • Commercial, finance
  • NOC
  • Technical
  • VoIP

External:

  • Suppliers
  • Customers

Key Performance Area:
Manage Projects:

  • Ensure adherence to agreed project management methodology
  • Manage the execution of projects
  • Adhere to project communication strategy
  • Adhere to program budgets

Customer Service:

  • Provide feedback regarding project status verbal, written and video conferencing
  • Handle and resolve escalations via logical thought process and escalate internally to placate escalated situations

Supplier Relationships:

  • Build and maintain effective relationships with suppliers
  • Escalate to C-Level and drive for outcomes as required

Internal co-ordination:

  • Identify, manage and communicate project risks, issues and overall project progress to head of projects
  • Attend and contribute to project management meetings within project department

Management reporting:

  • Maintain accuracy of Jeopardy list
  • Comprehensive risk, supplier reports to Supply chain
  • Update client trackers

Key Performance Indicator:
Manage Projects:

  • Positive feedback from internal and external Customers
  • Within the agreed upon constraints of quality, scope, time and cost
  • Within 2 working hours of project initiation
  • Costs within budget
  • Obtain authorisation for over expenditure

Customer Service:

  • Accurate and timely feedback
  • Within 2 working hours

Supplier Relationships:

  • Positive feedback from suppliers
  • Delivery of circuits within SLA

Internal co-ordination:

  • Timely and accurate reporting
  • Timely monthly, quarterly forecasting for delivery and revenue

Accurate information, on time:

  • Accurate information, on time
  • Weekly meetings

