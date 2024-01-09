Security Specialist

Our client based in Johannesburg, is currently looking to employ an experienced IT Security Specialist with the following certifications : LPIC (Essential) and Fortinet NSE 6 (preferable).

Requirements:

8 -10 years in same / or similar role.

LPIC (Essential).

Fortinet NSE 6 (preferable).

CCSA/CCSE (Advantageous).

Responsibilities, but not limited to:

1. Linux server administration:

Administration and Support of Antivirus Solution (Symantec Endpoint).

Samba management, configuration, and troubleshooting.

Configuration of Samba and Windows integration.

Troubleshooting Windows server AD and Linux server trust relationship.

Determine and configure hardware settings.

File management: creation, permissions, and removal.

Troubleshooting Kernel faults and bugs.

Installing kernel patches.

Custom configuration or solutions on client request.

Advanced Disk and RAID management and troubleshooting.

Troubleshooting system resource usage.

Server Recovery.

Setup and installation of new system (Proxmox).

QC of newly setup servers (Proxmox).

2. General technical support:

Provide full hardware level support on Servers.

Troubleshooting of Server failures and escalation to server team as required.

Creation of users on both Windows and Linux platforms.

Troubleshooting of any active Linux Service.

Configuring VPN Server.

Restoring of Backups for clients.

Monitor health of Server whenever connected.

Understanding and designing of scripts for automation of tasks.

3. Networking and connectivity:

Configuration of routers, wireless access points with VLANs and managed switches

Troubleshooting of physical network failures and network Routing and Mail flow.

Troubleshoot failover faults, connectivity faults, and tracing network faults.

Configuring firewall rules, network and routing scripts, and of failover scripts.

4. Other administration duties:

Ticket management: Tickets are to be updated daily with work notes or discussions with the client; Ensuring tickets are addressed before the specified time to ensure that tickets don’t exceed the SLA threshold and breaches occur.

Configuration files to be updated with every change on the client’s network and saved within the company record on ConnectWise.

Billing notes to be done accurately and professionally.

Time spend to be recorded accurately on every ticket.

Desired Skills:

Linux

Raid

LPIC

FORTINET

NSE6

SECURITY

CCSA

