Security Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client based in Johannesburg, is currently looking to employ an experienced IT Security Specialist with the following certifications : LPIC (Essential) and Fortinet NSE 6 (preferable).
Requirements:
- 8 -10 years in same / or similar role.
- LPIC (Essential).
- Fortinet NSE 6 (preferable).
- CCSA/CCSE (Advantageous).
Responsibilities, but not limited to:
1. Linux server administration:
- Administration and Support of Antivirus Solution (Symantec Endpoint).
- Samba management, configuration, and troubleshooting.
- Configuration of Samba and Windows integration.
- Troubleshooting Windows server AD and Linux server trust relationship.
- Determine and configure hardware settings.
- File management: creation, permissions, and removal.
- Troubleshooting Kernel faults and bugs.
- Installing kernel patches.
- Custom configuration or solutions on client request.
- Advanced Disk and RAID management and troubleshooting.
- Troubleshooting system resource usage.
- Server Recovery.
- Setup and installation of new system (Proxmox).
- QC of newly setup servers (Proxmox).
2. General technical support:
- Provide full hardware level support on Servers.
- Troubleshooting of Server failures and escalation to server team as required.
- Creation of users on both Windows and Linux platforms.
- Troubleshooting of any active Linux Service.
- Configuring VPN Server.
- Restoring of Backups for clients.
- Monitor health of Server whenever connected.
- Understanding and designing of scripts for automation of tasks.
3. Networking and connectivity:
- Configuration of routers, wireless access points with VLANs and managed switches
- Troubleshooting of physical network failures and network Routing and Mail flow.
- Troubleshoot failover faults, connectivity faults, and tracing network faults.
- Configuring firewall rules, network and routing scripts, and of failover scripts.
4. Other administration duties:
- Ticket management: Tickets are to be updated daily with work notes or discussions with the client; Ensuring tickets are addressed before the specified time to ensure that tickets don’t exceed the SLA threshold and breaches occur.
- Configuration files to be updated with every change on the client’s network and saved within the company record on ConnectWise.
- Billing notes to be done accurately and professionally.
- Time spend to be recorded accurately on every ticket.
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- Raid
- LPIC
- FORTINET
- NSE6
- SECURITY
- CCSA