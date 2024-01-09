Security Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jan 9, 2024

TOP VACANCY ALERT

Our client based in Johannesburg, is currently looking to employ an experienced IT Security Specialist with the following certifications : LPIC (Essential) and Fortinet NSE 6 (preferable).

An awesome career opportunity for a qualified and experienced IT security specialist!

An awesome career opportunity awaits you!
Requirements:

  • 8 -10 years in same / or similar role.
  • LPIC (Essential).
  • Fortinet NSE 6 (preferable).
  • CCSA/CCSE (Advantageous).

Responsibilities, but not limited to:

1. Linux server administration:

  • Administration and Support of Antivirus Solution (Symantec Endpoint).
  • Samba management, configuration, and troubleshooting.
  • Configuration of Samba and Windows integration.
  • Troubleshooting Windows server AD and Linux server trust relationship.
  • Determine and configure hardware settings.
  • File management: creation, permissions, and removal.
  • Troubleshooting Kernel faults and bugs.
  • Installing kernel patches.
  • Custom configuration or solutions on client request.
  • Advanced Disk and RAID management and troubleshooting.
  • Troubleshooting system resource usage.
  • Server Recovery.
  • Setup and installation of new system (Proxmox).
  • QC of newly setup servers (Proxmox).

2. General technical support:

  • Provide full hardware level support on Servers.
  • Troubleshooting of Server failures and escalation to server team as required.
  • Creation of users on both Windows and Linux platforms.
  • Troubleshooting of any active Linux Service.
  • Configuring VPN Server.
  • Restoring of Backups for clients.
  • Monitor health of Server whenever connected.
  • Understanding and designing of scripts for automation of tasks.

3. Networking and connectivity:

  • Configuration of routers, wireless access points with VLANs and managed switches
  • Troubleshooting of physical network failures and network Routing and Mail flow.
  • Troubleshoot failover faults, connectivity faults, and tracing network faults.
  • Configuring firewall rules, network and routing scripts, and of failover scripts.

4. Other administration duties:

  • Ticket management: Tickets are to be updated daily with work notes or discussions with the client; Ensuring tickets are addressed before the specified time to ensure that tickets don’t exceed the SLA threshold and breaches occur.
  • Configuration files to be updated with every change on the client’s network and saved within the company record on ConnectWise.
  • Billing notes to be done accurately and professionally.
  • Time spend to be recorded accurately on every ticket.

Kindly be advised that should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying, pleased consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Linux
  • Raid
  • LPIC
  • FORTINET
  • NSE6
  • SECURITY
  • CCSA

Learn more/Apply for this position