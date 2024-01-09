Senior Business Analyst

Do you take initiative, own your profession, and enjoy getting involved in the details? Are you a self-starter? If you can affirmatively respond to these questions, Client Payments and Lending has an opening for a Senior Business Analyst. You will be in charge of gathering the company’s business requirements within Origination, assessing the impact of those changes, capturing, analysing and documenting requirements and supporting the communication and delivery of those requirements to help the delivery team better meet the demands of the company.

Business Analysis Planning and Monitoring

Identify the appropriate stakeholders

Determine the activities required to successfully complete the business analysis

Track and communicate the progress of work items throughout the SDLC

Accurately estimate the required business analysis of work items

For analysis purposes, have a detailed understanding of the source system (including accounting structure, rules and calculations)

Requirements Elicitation, Management and Collaboration

Investigate, evaluate, design and propose solutions to address business requirements

Validate that the stated requirements match the stakeholders’ expectations

Work with project stakeholders to identify, model, and then document their requirements and business domain details

Structure the requirements in the agreed format so that it is understandable by all stakeholders

Ensure the timely analysis and documentation of business requirements for the delivery team

Strong interpersonal and communication skills to help the team work together and to provide a good service

Communicate the requirements to all stakeholders and obtain stakeholder sign off within the estimate

Facilitate meetings, give presentations, resolve conflict and negotiate and influence others

Workshop with a group to capture several independent sources of information relating to the project, gaining consensus where possible

Capture areas of opposing opinion

Requirements Analysis

Requirements Analysis Ensure that requirements are prioritized

Use a combination of text, matrices, diagrams and formal models to conceptualise the requirements

Define Assumptions, Constraints and Risks

Ensure that requirements specifications meet the necessary standard of quality

Validate that all requirements support the Client Payments and Lending business architecture

Solution Assessment and Validation

Ensure that the proposed solution meet the stakeholders’ requirements

Assist the testing team to ensure the solution is validated against the business requirements

Assess whether the organisation is ready to make effective use of the solution

Enterprise Analysis

Identify new capabilities required to meet the business need

Define which new capabilities a project iteration will deliver

Life Cycle Management

Act as interface with business and the delivery team during the SDLC

Understands and can describe the basic function of the business’s core system

Qualification:

3-year tertiary qualification in relevant technical/financial/analytical related field of study

Diploma in Business Analysis from FTI or equivalent

Experience:

6 Years in a similar role in a formal business analysis environment

Functional Competencies:

Business knowledge: Finance Industry

Good understanding of business analysis concepts, tools and methodologies

Ability to facilitate, research, model and define requirements

Experience working in a scrum development process

Quick problem solver with an eye for detail and accuracy

Experience in using SQL to query databases and complete test cases is advantageous

Desired Skills:

SDLC

Team management

Business Analysis

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

