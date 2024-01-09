Senior C# Fullstack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our Client is prominent in the Logistics space, with employees spanning over 73 countries on six continents.

Location: Johannesburg (Hybrid)

Duration: 6-12 months

Required experience and exposure:

Relevant BSc degree

Highly experienced in C#, .NET, Webservices.

Experienced in development with (Angular / Blazor / syncfusion)

Experience writing complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS SQL Server 2016 or above.

Experience with version control using SVN / TFS

Desired Skills:

c#

Angular

blazor

syncfusion

fullstack

sql

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

