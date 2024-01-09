Senior C# Fullstack Developer

Jan 9, 2024

This is your call to “Move.”

Our Client is prominent in the Logistics space, with employees spanning over 73 countries on six continents.

Location: Johannesburg (Hybrid)

Duration: 6-12 months

Required experience and exposure:

  • Relevant BSc degree

  • Highly experienced in C#, .NET, Webservices.

  • Experienced in development with (Angular / Blazor / syncfusion)

  • Experience writing complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS SQL Server 2016 or above.

  • Experience with version control using SVN / TFS

Desired Skills:

  • c#
  • Angular
  • blazor
  • syncfusion
  • fullstack
  • sql

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

