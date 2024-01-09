Senior C# Fullstack Developer

This is your call to “Move.”
Our Client is prominent in the Logistics space, with employees spanning over 73 countries on six continents.
Location: Johannesburg (Hybrid)
Duration: 6-12 months
Required experience and exposure:
-
Relevant BSc degree
-
Highly experienced in C#, .NET, Webservices.
-
Experienced in development with (Angular / Blazor / syncfusion)
-
Experience writing complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working with MS SQL Server 2016 or above.
-
Experience with version control using SVN / TFS
Desired Skills:
- c#
- Angular
- blazor
- syncfusion
- fullstack
- sql
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree