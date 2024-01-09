Senior C#.Net (API) Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Are you a Senior C#.Net (API) Developer looking for an exciting new adventure? Our client has an amazing opportunity for a permanent role based in Pretoria. Our client who specializes in the taxation space offers an enticing list of benefits.

Responsibilities/Tasks:

Support existing and develop new functionality and components.

Understand existing product and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.

Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.

Work effectively in a team environment and follow/develop product software development processes and standards.

Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features.

Create unit and integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.

Create technical documentation that explains how the various components of the system work and how to use them.

Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.

Build and deploy the system on an application server.

Create and execute functional test scenarios (dev testing).

Incorporate the work done by other developers and do whatever is necessary to get the system to work again with the changes, including debugging other people’s code, making changes to test data, etc.

If you feel like this could be your next big adventure, hit apply and we will be in touch!

Desired Skills:

C#

json

XML

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

