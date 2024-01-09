Senior Data Scientist (CH972)

Our client is a leader in the retail industry with a strong focus on customer satisfaction and innovation. We are currently looking for a talented and motivated senior level data scientist to join their dynamic team. In this role, you will have the opportunity to work on exciting projects, helping the client define and solve real business problems and see solutions through to the end by using data and applying state-of-the-art machine learning operations principles.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in a related field such as Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science, Engineering or Operations Research

At least 5 years of experience in data science, with a strong emphasis on predictive modelling and machine learning

Proficiency in programming languages such as Python and SQL

Knowledge of big data technologies such as GCP, Hadoop and Spark

A basic understanding of code repositories, Git and CI/CD

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills, with a strong ability to communicate complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders

A self-driven team player who is results driven, assumes ownership of the given task and is committed to excellence

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Analyse large and complex data sets to uncover insights and trends that inform business decisions and drive growth

Design and build the feature stores for model training

Develop predictive models to optimise customer engagement and sales strategies

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, implement, and evaluate data-driven solutions

Communicate insights and recommendations to stakeholders and decision makers in a clear and concise manner

Stay up to date with the latest data science technologies, methodologies, and trends

General:

