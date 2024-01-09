Senior Java Developer

Would you like to work from home for one the leaders in the taxation space? Our client has an amazing opportunity for a Senior Java Developer based in either Western Cape – Somerset West, Pretoria, or Johannesburg being 90% remote as well as offering an excellent list of benefits!

Do you consider yourself a self-starter, self-motivated, team player who has excellent communication and interpersonal skills with strong attention to detail and able to work under pressure and meet deadlines? This could be your exciting new chapter!

Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ or at least 3 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment.

A strong knowledge of Java is essential.

2-3 years relevant experience as a senior back-end developer in a multi-tiered Java application development.

Experience in scripting languages is preferred (e.g. JavaScript, Angular, Python/Jython).

Ability to work in a team environment and collaborate on a common (UML) design model.

A thorough understanding of SDLC processes, tools and techniques.

Duties:

support existing and develop new functionality and components.

Understand existing product and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.

Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.

Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features.

Create unit and integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.

Create technical documentation that explains how the various components of the system work and how to use them.

Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.

Build and deploy the system on an application server.

Create and execute functional test scenarios (dev testing).

Work effectively in a team environment, actively collaborating to improve software development processes and standards.

If this role sparks your interest, hit apply today!

Desired Skills:

jee

j2ee

soap

jpa

ibm

jaxb

XML

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position