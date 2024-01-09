Senior Network Administrator

Design wide area network and local area network systems and Server configurations; Implement new operating systems and infrastructure applications; Monitor and maintain operating systems and infrastructure applications; Provide end user system support; Disaster recovery management and Manage and co-ordinate operations of infrastructure and support.

Desired Skills:

IT Architecture

IT Applications

IT Maintenance

IT Infrastructure

IT Policies

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

SOE

Learn more/Apply for this position