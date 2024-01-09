Senior Network Administrator – Gauteng Presas

Purpose

To effectively manage the technology infrastructure of the company in line with organizational needs and requirements.

Minimum requirements

Formal Qualification, 3-year degree / diploma – Information Technology, MCSE or equivalent.

Minimum 4 – 6 years’ experience in Infrastructure design, implementation and maintenance and End user support and Managing and mentoring people.

Main duties

Design wide area network and local area network systems and server configurations.

Implement new operating systems and infrastructure applications.

Monitor and maintain operating systems and infrastructure applications.

Provide end user system support.

Disaster recovery management and manage and co-ordinate operations of infrastructure and support.

Key competencies

IT Architecture.

IT Applications.

IT Maintenance.

IT Infrastructure; IT Policies; IT Processes.

Management Information Systems.

IT Platforms.

Data Recovery Methods and Organizational objectives.

Location

Pretoria

Duration

3 Months

Desired Skills:

Architecture

Maitanance

Infrastructure

Data recovery

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years People Welfare

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

