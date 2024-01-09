Senior Network Administrator – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Jan 9, 2024

Design wide area network and local area network systems and Server configurations; Implement new operating systems and infrastructure applications; Monitor and maintain operating systems and infrastructure applications; Provide end user system support; Disaster recovery management and Manage and co-ordinate operations of infrastructure and support.

Desired Skills:

  • IT Architecture
  • IT Applications
  • IT Maintenance
  • IT Infrastructure
  • IT Policies

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

SOE

Learn more/Apply for this position