Senior Software Developer – Python – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:
Our client serves as a partner in digital innovation, development, and execution. They specialize in designing, constructing, and launching products that generate substantial business value through a customer-centric approach. Their focus involves disrupting established markets and capitalizing on opportunities within exponential technology domains. They are looking for a talented Senior Software Developer with 6+ years of coding experience to develop, build and operate sophisticated large-scale transactional systems as well as lead and mentor their development team.
DUTIES:
Writing software in line with industry standards and design patterns:
- Guide and implement software and product design
- Produce code of the highest quality
- Produce code in line with project requirements
- Implement and maintain appropriate security standards
- Write and maintain unit and functional tests
Debugging software for optimum functioning
- Reproducing and locate the source of reported bugs and issues
- Fix bugs and issues
- Communicate errors and solutions to product owners
Maintaining software and related repositories and databases
- Manage source code and versioning
- Manage to branch and pull requests
Managing Projects
- Provide accurate estimates for new work and assessment for work completed
- Manage projects task in line with project workflow
- Identifying and suggesting functional improvements
- Work with product owners to plan and execute project sprints
- Maintaining detailed documentation for software components
Leading & Mentoring
- Provide mentorship to peers and team members
- Strategic thinking around database and architectural design
- Participate in code reviews and contribute to the team’s continuous upskilling
Keeping current with the development environment
- Maintain and improve skill set
- Identify developmental needs and motivate for additional training
REQUIREMENTS:
- The Company Tech Stack of choice is Python and Django, but they are open to applicants who have knowledge in other
- object-orientated languages and MVC frameworks.
- Exposure to Go Lang will be advantageous.
ATTRIBUTES:
- Collaborative
- Problem solver
- Independent thinker
- Organized
- Professional
- Knows how to manage stress when under pressure
- Displays self-awareness and leadership
