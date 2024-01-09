Senior Software Developer – Python – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client serves as a partner in digital innovation, development, and execution. They specialize in designing, constructing, and launching products that generate substantial business value through a customer-centric approach. Their focus involves disrupting established markets and capitalizing on opportunities within exponential technology domains. They are looking for a talented Senior Software Developer with 6+ years of coding experience to develop, build and operate sophisticated large-scale transactional systems as well as lead and mentor their development team.

DUTIES:

Writing software in line with industry standards and design patterns:

Guide and implement software and product design

Produce code of the highest quality

Produce code in line with project requirements

Implement and maintain appropriate security standards

Write and maintain unit and functional tests

Debugging software for optimum functioning

Reproducing and locate the source of reported bugs and issues

Fix bugs and issues

Communicate errors and solutions to product owners

Maintaining software and related repositories and databases

Manage source code and versioning

Manage to branch and pull requests

Managing Projects

Provide accurate estimates for new work and assessment for work completed

Manage projects task in line with project workflow

Identifying and suggesting functional improvements

Work with product owners to plan and execute project sprints

Maintaining detailed documentation for software components

Leading & Mentoring

Provide mentorship to peers and team members

Strategic thinking around database and architectural design

Participate in code reviews and contribute to the team’s continuous upskilling

Keeping current with the development environment

Maintain and improve skill set

Identify developmental needs and motivate for additional training

REQUIREMENTS:

The Company Tech Stack of choice is Python and Django, but they are open to applicants who have knowledge in other

object-orientated languages and MVC frameworks.

Exposure to Go Lang will be advantageous.

ATTRIBUTES:

Collaborative

Problem solver

Independent thinker

Organized

Professional

Knows how to manage stress when under pressure

Displays self-awareness and leadership

