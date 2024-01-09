Senior Test analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Senior Test Analyst to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 12-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Identifying the Target Test Items to be evaluated by the test effort.

Defining the appropriate tests required and any associated Test Data

Gathering and managing the Test Data

Evaluating the outcome of each test cycle

Responsibility and management of SIT and UAT, development and execution with a focus on strategic testing processes and procedures to enable testing activities and ensure that company standards and specifications are met.

The duties and responsibilities include multi-channel applications, test management, communication and test reporting, test planning, defect, and data management.

Collaborate with counterparts in other business units and in each technical area to ensure effective end to end testing is done for all of the products.

Perform some or all of the following types of testing: user acceptance, functional, regression, and usability.

This includes the responsibility for ensuring the testing strategy and process is in alignment with industry best practices, staying abreast of all pertinent testing standards and communicates articulately this direction to senior business leadership, engineers, and others in the organization so they can drive and support the efforts

What we are looking for:

Completed IT / BSc degree or other related fields

4 – 5 years experience as a Test Analyst

ISTQB certified

System Integration testing experience

User acceptance testing experience

Agile Project experience

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

UAT

SIT

Automation test

Learn more/Apply for this position