Senior Web (Front-end) Developer. – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Would you like to work from home for one of the leading companies in the taxation space?

Our client has an amazing opportunity for a permanent Senior Web (Front-end) Developer. This position will be based in either Pretoria, Johannesburg, or Cape town being 90% remote. Our client offers a list of fantastic benefits.

Responsibilities/Tasks:

Support existing and develop new functionality and components.

Understand existing product and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.

Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.

Work effectively in a team environment and follow/develop product software development processes and standards.

Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features.

Create unit and integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.

Create technical documentation that explains how the various components of the system work and how to use them.

Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.

Build and deploy the system on an application server.

Create and execute functional test scenarios (dev testing).

Incorporate the work done by other developers and do whatever is necessary to get the system to work again with the changes, including debugging other people’s code, making changes to test data, etc.

Provide guidance and assistance to more junior developers to ensure they deliver quality work within the agreed timeframes.

Provide technical leadership to the development team and other teams within the company.

Desired Skills:

Javascript

angular

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

