Systems Developer

Grow and develop your career with this fantastic opportunity! R35 000 – R45 000



We are currently looking for a System Developer with a minimum of 3 years of working experience as a developer

Min 3 years relevant working experience as a software developer using C#, ASP.NET MVC/Angular.

Intermediate level understanding of .Net Framework, Angular and up-to-date knowledge and experience with latest versions.

Intermediate level development experience in:

ASP.NET MVC

Angular

Microsoft Azure DevOps

At least 3 years working experience in Microsoft SQL.

Stored Procedures,

Triggers, views and SSRS

Database design based on specification

Merge and Transactional Replication

Integration Experience within a Micro Services framework with the following experience will be a distinct advantage

Microsoft SQL SSIS

Web Services

API’s

Development experience using Power Apps & Power Automate, Data Verse will be a distinct advantage.

Power BI experience will be a distinct advantage

Any development experience for Microsoft Dynamics GP or Microsoft Dynamics CRM 365 will be an advantage.

Minimum Requirements:

Post Matric IT Certificate in Microsoft .NET Development or equivalent.

Microsoft Certification ASP.NET MVC will be an advantage.

Microsoft certification SQL Development will be an advantage.

Diploma / degree in computer science will be an advantage.

