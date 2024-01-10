APPLICATIONS DEVELOPER AND SUPPORT at Secondments Recruitment

Job Advert Summary

Our client is looking for Applications Developer and Support to ? Evaluating and analyzing user requests and business requirements to developed applications within the MS windows environment.? Developing business applications in line with SDLC and ensure it meets business requirements.

Minimum Requirements

Requirements:? The successful candidate will hold a relevant Degree/National Diploma in InformationTechnology/Computer Science/ Information Systems or equivalent coupled with at least 3-4 years.experience in an ICT applications development, implementation, support, and maintenance /enhancements environment.

Duties and Responsibilities

? Analyzing, developing, deploying, maintaining, and supporting existing and new applications/systems.? Build and develop SQL databases which under pin the systems and perform data backup and migration.? Perform unit and integration testing and fix bugs or defects on business applications.? Assisting in user acceptance testing on the developed / changes on existing business applications.? Preparing detailed design flow charts (process flow) which show the logical operations and steps of thesystem and from which the program code will be built to meet the desired outcomes.? Document applications built in terms of program development, logic, coding, and corrections.? Investigate, analyses and document reported defects (root cause analysis).? Assist in developing user, training manual and training user for new implemented business applications.? Research on components that can be used in the development environment.? Management and monitoring of full value chain of user account management (including profiles and / orprivileges / rights, etc.) Knowledge:? Applications development using C#, VB.Net, [URL Removed] Web-forms, XML, MVC, HTML and other softwaredevelopment tools.? Integration APIs development and maintenance using HTTP REST, and gRPC.? Knowledge of SQL Server, MySQL and Ms Access.

