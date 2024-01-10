Consumers wary of scams as they embrace cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrencies are beomcing the “new normal”. In a global Kaspersky survey on consumers’ attitudes, 81% of respondents currently own crypto, and 55% said they are well aware how to use cryptocurrencies.

The study also discovered that almost half of consumers believe crypto is the future of shopping and would be happy to use it as an everyday payment option.

Almost half of the respondents believe that crypto payments will become a common choice for online shopping (44%), while the majority (87%) expect they will be comfortable with making online and offline purchases with crypto in the future.

Consumers would like to use crypto to buy items related to their passion such as video games (65%) and in-game purchases or upgrades (47%), but 54% would also use it to buy gaming equipment such as special keyboards.

Respondents also mentioned they would like to use cryptocurrency to buy clothes (46%) and groceries (38%).

As for concerns and risks related to using crypto, volatility and scams were named by 43% of respondents. Perceived potential vulnerability has put off some shoppers, as 15% are unsure of how to protect cryptocurrency adequately, making them less likely to use it.

“Our survey results show users’ understanding of cryptocurrency has grown over last few years. Now more than half of respondents (55%) are sure that they are extremely or very knowledgeable about digital money. We support the needs of the crypto community by adding special protection features to our comprehensive security solutions such as Kaspersky Premium, so our customers can work with cryptocurrency without risking their money and personal data in cyberspace,” comments Marina Titova, vice-president: consumer product marketing at Kaspersky.