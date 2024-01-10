Data Engineer (CH973) – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is a leader in the retail industry with a strong focus on customer satisfaction and innovation. We are currently looking for a talented and motivated data engineer to join their dynamic team. In this role, you will have the opportunity to work on exciting projects, helping us define and solve real business problems and see solutions through to the end by using data and applying state-of-the-art machine learning operations principles. The Data Engineer is responsible for and specializes in the development of the architecture and data platform that ensures the data is ready for analytical usage, thus supporting both the data scientists and data analysts. The data engineer develops the foundation for various data operations and does analysis on the data.

REQUIREMENTS

BSc in Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science Management or Statistics, National Diploma in Information Technology, BEng.

5 years of relevant experience within the field of data engineering/software development.

Knowledge of core computing concepts like programming and algorithms to build robust data systems.

Knowledge of application development and working of APIs

3- 4 years of programming

Proficient in Visualisation

Cloud tools: (preferably on Google Cloud (GCP) : Big Query, Composer/Airflow, AI Platform, Kubernetes, Dataflow, Pub/Sub, Cloud (Functions, Scheduler, SQL, Storage), Compute Engine, Monitoring

Knowledge of the following will be advantageous: Git workflow, Agile management (JIRA, Shortcut, Trello), Slack, CI/CD, Docker, SQL, Python, JavaScript, Google Workspaces, Visualization tools: QlikView / / Grafana Looker Studio



JOB DESCRIPTION/DUTIES

Data Exploration and data quality assurance

Develop and implement databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality

Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems

Filter and “clean” data by reviewing other reports and performance indicators to locate and correct code problems

Development, construction, and maintenance of data architectures.

Conducting testing on large scale data platforms.

Handling error logs and building robust data pipelines

Ability to handle raw and unstructured data.

Provide recommendations for data improvement, quality, and efficiency of data.

Ensure and support the data architecture utilized by data scientists and analysts.

Development of data processes for data modelling, mining, and data production

Analyse data through descriptive statistics

Communicating results with the team and business using data visualization

Design and build production grade minimum viable products such as dashboards and published notebooks for business users, linked to the feature stores, scoring engines and optimisation models.

Feature engineering

Standardization or Scaling of the data

Create Value Transformation like Square or Cube

Design and build the feature stores for model training

Operationalize feature stores for model training

Work with management to prioritize business and information needs

Locate and define new process improvement opportunities

Presentations to management

Identify the goal and frame the business problem.

Gather information on resources, constraints, assumptions, risks.

Prepare Analytical Goals and Benefit to business

Understanding business and information flow

Drive best practice, continuous improvement, and innovation within the Data Engineering function

Evaluate new technologies and products to determine feasibility and desirability of incorporating their capabilities into data engineering

General:

