Data Manager (Wits VIDA) – Gauteng Moletsane

Main purpose of the job:
- Coordinate, manage, and maintain research study databases to ensure accurate data for analysis
Location:
- Wits Vaccines & Infectious Diseases Analytics (VIDA) Research Unit, Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Soweto – Johannesburg
Key performance areas:
- Develop and manage research databases
- Generate study randomizations
- Coordinate the data processing and management activities of research projects
- Develop, implement, and maintain all data-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and policies relating to study data management
- Oversee data capturing and management
- Process data and produce analytical datasets and database reports
- Manage studies’ data component in alignment with organizational research goals, data integrity policies, and regulation
- Guide development of data management systems to ensure best practice in data collection and management
- Work closely with project leads to provide efficient data systems for the specific project in a way that integrates all VIDA data collection systems and processes
- Guide and ensure timeous data cleaning and analyses and generation of results tables for senior researchers
- Guide and lead routine data operational reports to inform on smooth field processes and to assist with monitoring of field data collection progress
- Liaise with IT to ensure IT processes speak to data requirements
- Training for new protocols/CRFs; assisting with the handling of logical warnings; installation of forms on data or applicable
- Raise and resolve data queries with data capturers and applicable study teams or departments
- Provide support to relevant project staff and support them in the use of statistical software
- Addressing of delinquent CRFs
- Import and export data between data management software programs
Required minimum education and training:
- Degree/Diploma in Information Technology and other relevant qualifications
Required minimum work experience:
- 3 years experience in Data Management
- 2 years experience working in a Medical Research environment
- Experience in Database Development using SQL (knowledge of SSMS and SSRS) R, and Python
Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:
- Masters in Epidemiology or applicable
- Knowledge of Epidemiology
- Proficiency in statistical packages
- Attention to detail
- Computer literacy
- Report writing skills
- Ability to deal with or handle confidential information
- Possess strong oral and written communication skills
Desired Skills:
- Communication
- Computer Skills
- Computing
- Healthcare
- Information Technology (IT)
- Medical
About The Employer:
The Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics (VIDA) Research Unit of the University of the Witwatersrand, formerly RMPRU (Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit) has for over 20 years conducted numerous studies to assess the burden of and prevent vaccine-preventable diseases (VPD).Current studies and projects include infant rotavirus and BCG trials.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid Contribution
- Provident Fund Contribution