Embedded Developer

Jan 10, 2024

Are you ready to contribute to the cutting-edge world of connected, intelligent transportation systems (ITS)?A leading developer of ITS solutions, is seeking a talented Embedded Software Engineer to join our team in Cape Town.
Position: Embedded Software Engineer
Location: Cape Town, South Africa (In-office role)
Experience: 3-10 years
What We’re Looking For: Must Have:

  • Bachelors of Engineering
  • C experience, specifically in embedded devices
  • Linux skills

  • Git/Github experience

  • Ability to manage multiple projects, multitasking, and time management
  • Proactive, takes initiative, and can manage themselves to some degree
  • Strong problem-solving skills

Day-to-Day Responsibilities:

  • Update and optimize existing code bases
  • Interpret datasheets
  • Creatively solve design problems (create feature requests and design documentation)
  • Debug code-related issues

How to Apply: If you’re an Embedded Software Engineer with a passion for innovation and a desire to shape the future of transportation technology, we want to hear from you! Submit your resume highlighting your relevant experience to [Email Address Removed].

Desired Skills:

  • Embedded
  • C
  • Firmware
  • Linux

