Embedded Developer

Are you ready to contribute to the cutting-edge world of connected, intelligent transportation systems (ITS)?A leading developer of ITS solutions, is seeking a talented Embedded Software Engineer to join our team in Cape Town.
Position: Embedded Software Engineer
Location: Cape Town, South Africa (In-office role)
Experience: 3-10 years
What We’re Looking For: Must Have:
- Bachelors of Engineering
- C experience, specifically in embedded devices
- Linux skills
- Git/Github experience
- Ability to manage multiple projects, multitasking, and time management
- Proactive, takes initiative, and can manage themselves to some degree
- Strong problem-solving skills
Day-to-Day Responsibilities:
- Update and optimize existing code bases
- Interpret datasheets
- Creatively solve design problems (create feature requests and design documentation)
- Debug code-related issues
How to Apply: If you’re an Embedded Software Engineer with a passion for innovation and a desire to shape the future of transportation technology, we want to hear from you! Submit your resume highlighting your relevant experience to [Email Address Removed].
