Embedded Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Are you ready to contribute to the cutting-edge world of connected, intelligent transportation systems (ITS)?A leading developer of ITS solutions, is seeking a talented Embedded Software Engineer to join our team in Cape Town.

Software Engineer to join our team in Cape Town.

Position: Embedded Software Engineer

Location: Cape Town, South Africa (In-office role)

Experience: 3-10 years

What We’re Looking For: Must Have:

Bachelors of Engineering

C experience, specifically in embedded devices

Linux skills

Git/Github experience

Ability to manage multiple projects, multitasking, and time management

Proactive, takes initiative, and can manage themselves to some degree

Strong problem-solving skills

Day-to-Day Responsibilities:

Update and optimize existing code bases

Interpret datasheets

Creatively solve design problems (create feature requests and design documentation)

Debug code-related issues

How to Apply: If you’re an Embedded Software Engineer with a passion for innovation and a desire to shape the future of transportation technology, we want to hear from you! Submit your resume highlighting your relevant experience to [Email Address Removed].

Desired Skills:

Embedded

C

Firmware

Linux

Learn more/Apply for this position