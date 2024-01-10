Finance Project Manager

Malander is seeking a highly motivated Finance Project Manager for a 3-4 month contract where the successful candidate will play a crucial role in managing and implementing financial projects. This project-based role requires immediate availability and a willingness to travel to the USA.
Key Responsibilities:

  • Apply knowledge of JSE and New York Stock Exchange audit and year-end processes to enhance financial operations;
  • Conduct year-end reporting processes and contribute to financial reporting;
  • Clean up and optimise the billing system for increased efficiency;
  • Reconcile fixed asset registers and ensure accuracy;
  • Adhoc tasks.

Requirements and Experience:

  • CA(SA) designation;
  • SAAS knowledge and experience;
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Dynamics 365 would be an advantage;
  • Previous experience with JSE and New York Stock Exchange entity reporting;
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Must possess a valid passport and be willing to travel to the USA as required.

Desired Skills:

  • CA
  • Microsoft Dynamics
  • Financial Reporting
  • SAAS
  • JSE

