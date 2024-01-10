Finance Project Manager

Malander is seeking a highly motivated Finance Project Manager for a 3-4 month contract where the successful candidate will play a crucial role in managing and implementing financial projects. This project-based role requires immediate availability and a willingness to travel to the USA.

Key Responsibilities:

Apply knowledge of JSE and New York Stock Exchange audit and year-end processes to enhance financial operations;

Conduct year-end reporting processes and contribute to financial reporting;

Clean up and optimise the billing system for increased efficiency;

Reconcile fixed asset registers and ensure accuracy;

Adhoc tasks.

Requirements and Experience:

CA(SA) designation;

SAAS knowledge and experience;

Proficiency in Microsoft Dynamics 365 would be an advantage;

Previous experience with JSE and New York Stock Exchange entity reporting;

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Must possess a valid passport and be willing to travel to the USA as required.

Desired Skills:

CA

Microsoft Dynamics

Financial Reporting

SAAS

JSE

