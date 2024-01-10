Finance Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Malander is seeking a highly motivated Finance Project Manager for a 3-4 month contract where the successful candidate will play a crucial role in managing and implementing financial projects. This project-based role requires immediate availability and a willingness to travel to the USA.
Key Responsibilities:
- Apply knowledge of JSE and New York Stock Exchange audit and year-end processes to enhance financial operations;
- Conduct year-end reporting processes and contribute to financial reporting;
- Clean up and optimise the billing system for increased efficiency;
- Reconcile fixed asset registers and ensure accuracy;
- Adhoc tasks.
Requirements and Experience:
- CA(SA) designation;
- SAAS knowledge and experience;
- Proficiency in Microsoft Dynamics 365 would be an advantage;
- Previous experience with JSE and New York Stock Exchange entity reporting;
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Must possess a valid passport and be willing to travel to the USA as required.
Desired Skills:
- CA
- Microsoft Dynamics
- Financial Reporting
- SAAS
- JSE