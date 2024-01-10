Intermediate C#.Net (API) Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

To be involved in the development of a public facing website based on Microsoft products, including the development of API’s (Application Program Interfaces) and message integration functionality. The development will be done using C# within the Microsoft IDE to develop service oriented Microsoft DotNet based applications. These applications integrate with various user channels solutions ranging from web, rich clients and batch users to a mobile application. The work contains a portion of support and refactoring of existing code as well as new development (extend it for new functionality) and add extra integration points.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Support existing and develop new functionality and components.

Understand existing product and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.

Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.

Work effectively in a team environment and follow/develop product software development processes and standards.

Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features.

Create unit and integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.

Create technical documentation that explains how the various components of the system work and how to use them.

Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.

Build and deploy the system on an application server.

Create and execute functional test scenarios (dev testing).

Incorporate the work done by other developers and do whatever is necessary to get the system to work again with the changes, including debugging other people’s code, making changes to test data, etc.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ or at least 10 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment

A strong knowledge of Microsoft web development tool sets is essential.

Experience with integration solutions utilising both JSON and XML message exchange.

Experience with XML messaging and schema validation of these messages is important within an IBM MQ Client interaction.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft web development

JSON and XML

information technology

