Intermediate Data Scientist – Gauteng Pretoria

Jan 10, 2024

The successful applicant will join a team of specialist to work together with the current internal capacity at the client on various projects.
JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Acquire, extract, process and synthesise datasets from SARS’s systems.
  • Meeting specified data standards required for general data requests, specialised data requests as well as ad hoc requests including analysis thereof to provide insights and identify revenue opportunities.
  • Provide advisory support on data analytics, predictive modeling as well as data mining techniques in order to fully utilise data to the benefit of the organisation.
  • Develop, amend, update and enhance available scripts to improve the extraction methods used.
  • Assist with the practical implementation of the identified machine learning model techniques.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • Minimum Honours degree in a Data Science related qualification or a relevant/appropriate certification in Data Science.
  • Advanced knowledge of business information management.
  • Highly skilled in advanced analytics and big data.
  • Relevant knowledge of statistical analysis tools; SQL, SAS, STATA.
  • Relevant knowledge of programming languages like python to wrangle and clean datasets.
  • At least 5 years advanced working experience in data analytics and business intelligence environment.
  • Knowledge of the enterprise data warehouse environment and creation of data marts.
  • Experience in managing and using large data sets.

Desired Skills:

  • statistical analysis tools
  • advanced analytics and big data
  • programming languages

