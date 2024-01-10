IT Project Manager – Remote Remote

I.T. Project Manager

£40k – £50k. Per annum

Manchester based – MSP (or close to this postal code M14FD)

MSP – Managed services is the practice of outsourcing the responsibility for maintaining and anticipating the need for, a range of processes and functions, ostensibly for the purpose of improved operations and reduced budgetary expenditures through the reduction of directly employed staff.

Not much in the office (2 days per week maximum)

To ensure that all projects are profitably driven to conclusion (managing scope, time, people and budget for each).

Examples of projects could be onboarding of new customers, server and network upgrades, 365 migrations, on premise to cloud etc.

Project Management versus being hands-on technical, with any Project Management certification such as Prince 2, AMP etc as desirable.

Let me give you an insight on the company you will be joining:

They aim to build an environment where employees can enjoy a high-energy, positive and engaging environment that embraces the flexibility their staff wants. They believe in a work-hard-play-hard culture in which together they get things done, and they recognise the contribution of those around them, both formally and socially. They have embraced flexible working but have also built an office environment where their staff want to come in to meet and interact with their colleagues.

They have bright and modern offices in Manchester city centre

They have monthly “contact days” on which they encourage everyone to attend an office and join them for company-provided lunch and a few beers after hours.

They operate a rewards & recognition programme that awards quarterly, and annual cash prizes for top performers, as voted for by their staff.

All staff receive their mental and physical health & wellbeing benefits package, giving their staff easy access to the prompt, high-quality healthcare and support that they need.

They are part of a rapidly expanding group that presents an outstanding opportunity to progress your career.

They believe in investing in the development of their staff. Training is provided for the job you have, and the job you want.

4pm finish on Fridays

Relevant IT qualifications desired:

Microsoft Associate or above certification.

CCNA or above networking certification.

AWS, GCP or other cloud-based certification.

ITIL, PRINCE or other relevant certification.

Knowledge of cloud technologies such as Azure, AWS, Microsoft365 and where and where not these technologies are suitable.

Knowledge of networking; TCP/IP, LAN, WAN, Firewalls, Switching, Wireless etc.

Knowledge of Microsoft Operating Systems; Windows Desktops, Windows Server.

Understanding and experience with PowerShell and or other scripting languages.

Working knowledge and experience of virtualisation technologies; HyperV, VMware, containerisation etc.

Citrix knowledge desirable

A desire to continually learn and develop with the ever-growing technological landscape in IT.

UK Driving License due to travel to offices and client sites.

Oh, and above all someone that can speak to people as well as a computer!

Desired Skills:

Prince 2

AMP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position