IT Technology Consultant (2nd level support)

Our client based in Johannesburg is seeking an IT Technology Consultant to join their team. The ideal candidate would develop and provide products and services to optimize/automate IT infrastructure services, improve work efficiency and liaises with 3rd level Support. Provides technical assistance and knowledge to our managed service 2nd level staff. Revises and updates existing programs and submit required documentation. Can handle cross-infrastructure topics to perform all tasks related to infrastructure integration. Overall monitoring, operating and supporting of all local IT systems.

This role is a vital operational support role, planning infrastructure changes with our central network engineers, creating and maintaining documentation of all infrastructure and DR procedures, developing business process improvements for our support organization in the logistics, AV, support processes and generally all areas of IT operations. The role is broad in scope, encompassing all areas of IT. Alongside the standard operational topics, current projects within the project scope at the moment, IOT smart lockers for IT product delivery, dashboards for monitoring network usage, Pepper robot for IT support, use of intelligent buttons for meeting room support requests, SharePoint DB for IT equipment used in meeting and demo areas, AR projection system for IT marketing, AV improvements for meeting and large event areas, assistance with IT related tasks associated with office buildouts.

The candidate should be self-motivated, eager for new technology, a passion for improving processes and self-disciplined for solo projects.

Main areas of Expertise

Project Planning, Infrastructure Support, IT Operations administration, and knowledge transfer to team members.

Job Role

The role is required to fill gaps in the companies IT Consultant workforce where they cannot hire a full-time equivalent. The technicians are to be hired on a project basis to address specific needs in the location that is outside the scope of our Managed service Provider and would normally be addressed by an IT Technology Consultant.

Typical activities will include:

Taking part in internal focused meetings to be aware of and contribute to the IT Strategy.

Being a named IT contact to the local business where required.

Having responsibility and accountability for given topics, services or projects outside the scope of our managed service providers.

Fill specific named roles within the location and region if required. Non-exhaustive examples, Mobile Fleet Manager, Site Responsible, Country Team Lead.

Design and managed local, regional or service line projects. These projects can be varied and include office buildouts, refits, and large technology changes. The candidate is empowered to work with external 3rd parties to the same degree that an equivalent fulltime employee would.

Define/review technical blueprint for internal IT projects.

Perform technical feasibility studies/solution reviews where required.

Create and manage technical documentation for responsible subject areas.

Ensures the business continuity of the IT services.

IT Technology Consultant with specific responsibility for the customer live broadcast and demo environment.

Architect and technical designer for Customer multimedia solutions.

Regional Subject matter Expert for customer demo space design and solutions.

Sales LOB primary IT consultant contact.

Additional Roles in Local IT

Project Management

Management of infrastructure/desk environment

Client Engagement

Manage and maintain IT Server/Network infrastructure/Desktop environment

Management/Operational Task of the Telephony Infrastructure

Network security including firewalls, anti-virus, data protection & intrusion prevention

Backups/archiving services, disaster recovery planning and testing

Pans, designs, implements, and leads installation projects

Additional Roles in Local IT

5+ years’ experience in IT support environment

Has broad knowledge of content/products in market/industry/functional area and is able to adapt new changes/practices in the following areas:

Soft skill Training

Understanding of business process within at least one application responsibly technology area

Soft skills ability and has demonstrated this in escalation handling

A high degree of technical aptitude and troubleshooting skills

This role offers a great opportunity to develop a career in project management with progression to a leadership role.

Desired Skills:

Technology Consultant

Information Technology

IT Support

