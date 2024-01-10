Project Manager at C-Pact Enterprise – Western Cape Cape Town Region

- Together with the Management team, you are responsible for choosing the most economical, safe and successful method to carry out the project.
- Establish the scope of work, schedule and budget expectations.
- Manage schedule, budget, and contractual performance on projects.
- Provide status and progress reports to clients and Management as required. Obtain client approval for scopes, schedule and budget variances.
- Supervise the Project from a Safety perspective ensuring Near Misses and OFI’s are reported on a weekly basis and liaise with on and offshore operations to ensure continuity of work and to report on progress.
- Ensuring projects are cost-effective and on budget.
- Coordination and planning of the human and material resources needed.
- Estimate costs and set quality standards.
- Monitor the project’s processes and adjust as needed.
- Responsible for coordinating the selection and maintenance of equipment for projects.
- Monitor standards and implement quality control programs where required.
- Liaison among different departments, suppliers, and managers.
- Manage project design and engineering requirements where required.
- Manage resources and subcontractors to perform the project scope of work.
- Review and approve timesheets/invoices of subcontractors.
- Review and approve invoices to clients.
- Recognize, maintain, and develop new business opportunities.
- Must have Own Vehicle
- Must have willingness to Travel
- Live in Cape Town, or relocate at own expense
- Previous experience in the Oil and Gas and or Rope Access Sector (a must)
- 4 years + experience in a similar role
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Rope Access
- Oil and Gas
- Costing
- Planning
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate