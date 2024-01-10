Project Manager – Western Cape Durbanville

RETAIL PROJECT MANAGER

Permanent Position (Office based):

An experienced Project Manager is currently sought after by a well-established retail marketing company, located in Durbanville, Cape Town. In this role, you will be responsible for planning and overseeing various aspects for the execution of campaigns and installations.

You will play a pivotal role in project planning, liaising with clients, budget management, timeline tracking, problem solving and ensuring that all team members are aligned to meet campaign objectives.

We are looking for a leader that is a result-driven, and hard-working individual with integrity to join us.

Job Description:

Unpack client brief and plan installation schedules and resources accordingly.

Monitor process to ensure its aligned with the planned schedule.

Support project coordinator and installation teams and solve problems that may arise.

Review installation photos for sign-off and ensure projects are completed to a high -standard.

Share completion photos and be the liaison between installations teams and the client throughout the process.

Supervise projects on-site as and when required.

Sign off audit and completion reports.

Candidate Requirements

3-5 year working experience as project manager or similar.

Visual Merchandiser/shopfitting experience advantageous.

Degree in business administration or project management advantageous.

Computer literate with high level Excel skills.

Valid driver’s license and own transport.

In-depth knowledge of project management and development procedures.

Excellent organizational and time-management skills.

Efficient with the ability to meet short deadlines.

Outstanding communication, interpersonal and leadership skills.

Strong attention to detail and follow-through.

Proactive problem solver

Strong work ethic, positive attitude, with the ability to handle multiple tasks and set priorities.

Willing to work overtime and traveling occasionally.

Desired Skills:

Visual merchandising

Project Management

Problem Solving

Efficiency

well spoken

Team Leading

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

The company specialises in retail campaign installations, display manufacturing, shopfitting, store development, brand activations and marketing solutions.

Learn more/Apply for this position