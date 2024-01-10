SAP Authorization Consultant

Our client in the global management consulting space is seeking the expertise of a SAP Authorization Consultant. This role primarily centers on business systems, particularly SAP ERP and Cloud platforms, emphasizing role-based authorizations, system security, and adherence to SOx compliance. Supporting SOx ITGC audits and addressing the requirements of security and compliance teams are key aspects.

Key Responsibilities:

Serving as the Group IT ERP Security & Compliance Analyst for the Global IT team and functional business units, ensuring operational excellence in SAP authorizations and process enhancements.

Managing SAP ERP user authorizations, including creating, modifying, or deleting users for ERP systems and Cloud platforms, and adjusting SAP authorizations as per the role concept.

Fulfilling compliance requirements by generating evidence reports for internal or external auditors and processing change requests driven by compliance/audit teams.

Handling Ticket resolution according to Standard Operating Procedures, SLAs, and the necessary SoX audit output.

Maintaining Maestro system settings and troubleshooting Maestro solution issues.

Coordinating SAP system refreshes, maintaining SAP system printer setups, and managing system connections.

Leading or supporting continuous improvement projects and teams as required.

Providing guidance to external consultants on support cases and projects while ensuring optimal value for the group.

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Business or Computer Science (or equivalent).

Strong understanding of manufacturing industry business processes.

Extensive knowledge and experience in IT service operations and continual improvement, along with IT configuration management focusing on roles, authorizations, and Segregation of Duties (SoD).

Proficiency in managing roles and authorizations within a global enterprise operating across multiple platforms.

Solid comprehension of SAP ERP systems, particularly SAP Basis and authorization modules, their integration with other SAP on-premise and Cloud solutions, as well as non-SAP solutions.

Operational familiarity with Service Now, Maestro, and SoX (ITGC) is preferable.

ITIL and Project Management certifications (e.g., PRINCE, IAPM, SCRUM) are advantageous.

Minimum of 3 years of experience in SAP application operation and projects, ideally focusing on role-based authorizations and SoX controls.

Ability to analyze business process requirements and define appropriate solutions

Profound grasp of IT Service Operations (ITIL) and continual improvement principles.

Demonstrated initiative, team-player mindset, customer focus, and attention to detail.

Business fluency in English (C1/C2 level); proficiency in German or other European languages is beneficial.

Desired Skills:

System security

SoX compliance

Supporting SoX ITGC audits

Learn more/Apply for this position