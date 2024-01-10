SAP Authorization Consultant

Our client in the global management consulting space is seeking the expertise of a SAP Authorization Consultant. This role primarily centers on business systems, particularly SAP ERP and Cloud platforms, emphasizing role-based authorizations, system security, and adherence to SOx compliance. Supporting SOx ITGC audits and addressing the requirements of security and compliance teams are key aspects.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Serving as the Group IT ERP Security & Compliance Analyst for the Global IT team and functional business units, ensuring operational excellence in SAP authorizations and process enhancements.
  • Managing SAP ERP user authorizations, including creating, modifying, or deleting users for ERP systems and Cloud platforms, and adjusting SAP authorizations as per the role concept.
  • Fulfilling compliance requirements by generating evidence reports for internal or external auditors and processing change requests driven by compliance/audit teams.
  • Handling Ticket resolution according to Standard Operating Procedures, SLAs, and the necessary SoX audit output.
  • Maintaining Maestro system settings and troubleshooting Maestro solution issues.
  • Coordinating SAP system refreshes, maintaining SAP system printer setups, and managing system connections.
  • Leading or supporting continuous improvement projects and teams as required.
  • Providing guidance to external consultants on support cases and projects while ensuring optimal value for the group.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Business or Computer Science (or equivalent).
  • Strong understanding of manufacturing industry business processes.
  • Extensive knowledge and experience in IT service operations and continual improvement, along with IT configuration management focusing on roles, authorizations, and Segregation of Duties (SoD).
  • Proficiency in managing roles and authorizations within a global enterprise operating across multiple platforms.
  • Solid comprehension of SAP ERP systems, particularly SAP Basis and authorization modules, their integration with other SAP on-premise and Cloud solutions, as well as non-SAP solutions.
  • Operational familiarity with Service Now, Maestro, and SoX (ITGC) is preferable.
  • ITIL and Project Management certifications (e.g., PRINCE, IAPM, SCRUM) are advantageous.
  • Minimum of 3 years of experience in SAP application operation and projects, ideally focusing on role-based authorizations and SoX controls.
  • Ability to analyze business process requirements and define appropriate solutions
  • Profound grasp of IT Service Operations (ITIL) and continual improvement principles.
  • Demonstrated initiative, team-player mindset, customer focus, and attention to detail.
  • Business fluency in English (C1/C2 level); proficiency in German or other European languages is beneficial.

Desired Skills:

  • System security
  • SoX compliance
  • Supporting SoX ITGC audits

