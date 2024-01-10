SAP Authorization Consultant – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client in the global management consulting space is seeking the expertise of a SAP Authorization Consultant. This role primarily centers on business systems, particularly SAP ERP and Cloud platforms, emphasizing role-based authorizations, system security, and adherence to SOx compliance. Supporting SOx ITGC audits and addressing the requirements of security and compliance teams are key aspects.
Key Responsibilities:
- Serving as the Group IT ERP Security & Compliance Analyst for the Global IT team and functional business units, ensuring operational excellence in SAP authorizations and process enhancements.
- Managing SAP ERP user authorizations, including creating, modifying, or deleting users for ERP systems and Cloud platforms, and adjusting SAP authorizations as per the role concept.
- Fulfilling compliance requirements by generating evidence reports for internal or external auditors and processing change requests driven by compliance/audit teams.
- Handling Ticket resolution according to Standard Operating Procedures, SLAs, and the necessary SoX audit output.
- Maintaining Maestro system settings and troubleshooting Maestro solution issues.
- Coordinating SAP system refreshes, maintaining SAP system printer setups, and managing system connections.
- Leading or supporting continuous improvement projects and teams as required.
- Providing guidance to external consultants on support cases and projects while ensuring optimal value for the group.
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Business or Computer Science (or equivalent).
- Strong understanding of manufacturing industry business processes.
- Extensive knowledge and experience in IT service operations and continual improvement, along with IT configuration management focusing on roles, authorizations, and Segregation of Duties (SoD).
- Proficiency in managing roles and authorizations within a global enterprise operating across multiple platforms.
- Solid comprehension of SAP ERP systems, particularly SAP Basis and authorization modules, their integration with other SAP on-premise and Cloud solutions, as well as non-SAP solutions.
- Operational familiarity with Service Now, Maestro, and SoX (ITGC) is preferable.
- ITIL and Project Management certifications (e.g., PRINCE, IAPM, SCRUM) are advantageous.
- Minimum of 3 years of experience in SAP application operation and projects, ideally focusing on role-based authorizations and SoX controls.
- Ability to analyze business process requirements and define appropriate solutions
- Profound grasp of IT Service Operations (ITIL) and continual improvement principles.
- Demonstrated initiative, team-player mindset, customer focus, and attention to detail.
- Business fluency in English (C1/C2 level); proficiency in German or other European languages is beneficial.
Desired Skills:
- System security
- SoX compliance
- Supporting SoX ITGC audits