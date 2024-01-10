12 Month Contract role with company based in the Financial Services Sector (not banking). Senior C# Developer with 5+ years’ experience of which at least 3 years’ must be from Financial Services industry (not banking).
12 Month Contract role with company based in the Financial Services Sector (not banking). Senior C# Developer with 5+ years’ experience of which at least 3 years’ must be from Financial Services industry (not banking).
Main Purpose of Role
To maintain, upgrade and enhance websites, web services, C# Applications and API’s/Integrations.
Required Minimum Education / Training
· Grade 12
· Bachelor’s Degree in Computer science/Informatics or equivalent qualification in an IT related field.
Required Minimum Work Experience
· 3 – 5 years’ experience in a Financial Services Industry – will be a plus.
· 5 – 8 years’ experience in a Developer role – mandatory
Technical Competencies Required
- C# Net Programming
- JavaScript
- HTML, PGP, ASP etc
- SQL Server or other Databases. Basic database maintenance and creation.
- SQL – Good knowledge.
- Various Source code repositories.
Key Performance Areas
Research & Design
- Research system implications and solutions
- Research latest technologies and methodologies
- Code Profiling
- Provide input to the Business Analyst regarding the quality & accuracy of specifications in terms of the development requirements
Developing Code
- Understanding requirements & following code standards
- Develop software to technical specification & within agreed timescales
- Identify best practices in development
- Provide input to the Business Analyst regarding the quality & accuracy of specifications in terms of the development requirements
- Version Control – maintenance and applications
Unit Testing
- Check high level functionality before
- Code profiling
- Diagnose problems and produce software fixes
Contact me at the detail listed below.
Thank you,
Theresa Steenkamp
Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions
[Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Financial Services
- Senior C# Development
- Integrations
- C#.Net
- SQL Server
- SQL Database