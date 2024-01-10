Senior C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

12 Month Contract role with company based in the Financial Services Sector (not banking). Senior C# Developer with 5+ years’ experience of which at least 3 years’ must be from Financial Services industry (not banking).

Main Purpose of Role

To maintain, upgrade and enhance websites, web services, C# Applications and API’s/Integrations.

Required Minimum Education / Training

· Grade 12

· Bachelor’s Degree in Computer science/Informatics or equivalent qualification in an IT related field.

Required Minimum Work Experience

· 3 – 5 years’ experience in a Financial Services Industry – will be a plus.

· 5 – 8 years’ experience in a Developer role – mandatory

Technical Competencies Required

C# Net Programming

JavaScript

HTML, PGP, ASP etc

SQL Server or other Databases. Basic database maintenance and creation.

SQL – Good knowledge.

Various Source code repositories.

Key Performance Areas

Research & Design

Research system implications and solutions

Research latest technologies and methodologies

Code Profiling

Provide input to the Business Analyst regarding the quality & accuracy of specifications in terms of the development requirements

Developing Code

Understanding requirements & following code standards

Develop software to technical specification & within agreed timescales

Identify best practices in development

Provide input to the Business Analyst regarding the quality & accuracy of specifications in terms of the development requirements

Version Control – maintenance and applications

Unit Testing



Check high level functionality before

Code profiling

Diagnose problems and produce software fixes

Desired Skills:

Financial Services

Senior C# Development

Integrations

C#.Net

SQL Server

SQL Database

