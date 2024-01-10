Senior C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

12 Month Contract role with company based in the Financial Services Sector (not banking). Senior C# Developer with 5+ years’ experience of which at least 3 years’ must be from Financial Services industry (not banking).
Main Purpose of Role
To maintain, upgrade and enhance websites, web services, C# Applications and API’s/Integrations.

Required Minimum Education / Training
· Grade 12
· Bachelor’s Degree in Computer science/Informatics or equivalent qualification in an IT related field.

Required Minimum Work Experience
· 3 – 5 years’ experience in a Financial Services Industry – will be a plus.
· 5 – 8 years’ experience in a Developer role – mandatory

Technical Competencies Required

  • C# Net Programming
  • JavaScript
  • HTML, PGP, ASP etc
  • SQL Server or other Databases. Basic database maintenance and creation.
  • SQL – Good knowledge.
  • Various Source code repositories.

Key Performance Areas
Research & Design

  • Research system implications and solutions
  • Research latest technologies and methodologies
  • Code Profiling
  • Provide input to the Business Analyst regarding the quality & accuracy of specifications in terms of the development requirements

Developing Code

  • Understanding requirements & following code standards
  • Develop software to technical specification & within agreed timescales
  • Identify best practices in development
  • Provide input to the Business Analyst regarding the quality & accuracy of specifications in terms of the development requirements
  • Version Control – maintenance and applications

Unit Testing

  • Check high level functionality before
  • Code profiling
  • Diagnose problems and produce software fixes

Desired Skills:

  • Financial Services
  • Senior C# Development
  • Integrations
  • C#.Net
  • SQL Server
  • SQL Database

