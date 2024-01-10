Senior Database and Applications Developer

Jan 10, 2024

-Administering, managing and handling database management systems, such as the creation of databases, data warehousing, database performance and tuning and upgrades.

  • Providing applications programming support in terms of adding functionality to the system on request.

-t 3-4 years’ experience in an ICT applications development, implementation, support and maintenance /enhancements environment

Desired Skills:

  • Applications development
  • SQL Server
  • MySQL and Ms Access
  • C#
  • VB.Net
  • ASP.NET Web-forms
  • XML
  • MVC
  • HTML

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

SOE

