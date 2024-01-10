SENIOR DATABASE AND APPLICATIONS DEVELOPER at Secondments Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

Job Advert Summary

Our client is looking for Senior Database and Applications Developer to

Administering, managing, and handling database management systems, such as the creation of databases, data warehousing, database performance and tuning and upgrades.

Providing applications programming support in terms of adding functionality to the system on request.

Trouble shooting and problem solving on the company applications and databases as and when required.

Minimum RequirementsRequirements

The successful candidate will hold a relevant Degree/National Diploma in Information

Technology/Computer Science/ Information Systems or equivalent coupled with at least 3-4 years.

experience in an ICT applications development, implementation, support, and maintenance /enhancements environment.

Duties and ResponsibilitiesAdministering and enforcing systems development standards.

Analyzing and monitoring of operations with respect to the application and database.

Applying upgrades, fixing, and migrating to new versions of the system and database.

Creating and implementing database maintenance plans for regular integrity checks.

Deploying new developments or charges to live environment.

Responsible for user account management of all the company Application systems.

Developing application system integrations as far as possible.

Developing and understanding the complete testing lifecycle, including developing test cases and test plans.

Performing Software and database design.

Implementing of systems through following frameworks such as SDLC, JAD, RAD

Document all aspects of the application systems.

Ensure a comprehensive change management process is implemented.

Work from written specifications and pre-establish guidelines to perform the functions of the job and maintain documentation of process flow.

Compile security assessment and produce security logs for review on all company application systems.

