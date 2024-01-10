Senior Database and Applications Developer – Gauteng Midrand

-Administering, managing and handling database management systems, such as the creation of databases, data warehousing, database performance and tuning and upgrades.

Providing applications programming support in terms of adding functionality to the system on request.

-t 3-4 years’ experience in an ICT applications development, implementation, support and maintenance /enhancements environment

Desired Skills:

Applications development

SQL Server

MySQL and Ms Access

C#

VB.Net

ASP.NET Web-forms

XML

MVC

HTML

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

SOE

