Senior Database and Applications Developer – Gauteng Midrand

-Administering, managing and handling database management systems, such as the creation of databases, data warehousing, database performance and tuning and upgrades.
- Providing applications programming support in terms of adding functionality to the system on request.
-t 3-4 years’ experience in an ICT applications development, implementation, support and maintenance /enhancements environment
Desired Skills:
- Applications development
- SQL Server
- MySQL and Ms Access
- C#
- VB.Net
- ASP.NET Web-forms
- XML
- MVC
- HTML
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
SOE