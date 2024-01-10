Senior Database and Applications Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Requirements

The successful candidate will hold a relevant Degree/National Diploma in Information Technology/Computer Science/ Information Systems or equivalent coupled with at least 3-4 years’ experience in an ICT applications development, implementation, support and maintenance /enhancements environment.

Duties:

Administering, managing and handling database management systems, such as the creation of databases, data warehousing, database performance and tuning and upgrades.

Providing applications programming support in terms of adding functionality to the system on request.

Trouble shooting and problem solving on applications and databases as and when required.

Administering and enforcing systems development standards.

Analyzing and monitoring of operations with respect to the application and database.

Applying upgrades, fixing and migrating to new versions of the system and database.

Creating and implementing database maintenance plans for regular integrity checks.

Deploying new developments or charges to live environment.

Responsible for user account management of all the Application systems.

Developing application system integrations as far as possible.

Developing and understanding the complete testing lifecycle, including developing test cases and test plans.

Performing Software and database design.

Implementing of systems through following frameworks such as SDLC, JAD, RAD

Document all aspects of the application systems.

Ensure a comprehensive change management process is implemented.

Work from written specifications and pre-establish guidelines to perform the functions of the job and maintain documentation of process flow.

Designing, coding, and testing new and existing Microsoft based and web-based software applications.

Enhancing existing systems by analyzing business objectives, preparing an action plan and identifying areas for modification and improvement.

Maintaining existing software systems by identifying and correcting software defects.

Creating technical specifications and test plans.

Investigating and developing skills in new technologies.

Understanding of IT applications and systems support and change management practices.

Understanding of IT development processes and systems integration.

Data storage and access within government regulation and corporate policies.

Understanding of Microsoft Windows Reporting services [Phone Number Removed]; Skills:

Applications development using C#, VB.Net, ASP.NET Web-forms, XML, MVC, HTML and other software development tools.

Knowledge of SQL Server, MySQL and Ms Access.

Report writing using Ms SQL report services. C#

HTML, CSS, JavaScript, JQuery, Ajax, Json, XML, XHTML.

Web services, Windows Services.

System Development Frameworks (SDLC, JAD, RAD).

Project management skills and process mapping techniques.

ETL (extract, transform and load) data manipulation skills.

Data cleaning, updating, editing and validating techniques.

Software testing skills.

Database performance management skills.

Database and Systems Quality assurance techniques

