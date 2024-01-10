Senior Database and Applications Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Jan 10, 2024

Requirements

The successful candidate will hold a relevant Degree/National Diploma in Information Technology/Computer Science/ Information Systems or equivalent coupled with at least 3-4 years’ experience in an ICT applications development, implementation, support and maintenance /enhancements environment.

Duties:

  • Administering, managing and handling database management systems, such as the creation of databases, data warehousing, database performance and tuning and upgrades.
  • Providing applications programming support in terms of adding functionality to the system on request.
  • Trouble shooting and problem solving on applications and databases as and when required.
  • Administering and enforcing systems development standards.
  • Analyzing and monitoring of operations with respect to the application and database.
  • Applying upgrades, fixing and migrating to new versions of the system and database.
  • Creating and implementing database maintenance plans for regular integrity checks.
  • Deploying new developments or charges to live environment.
  • Responsible for user account management of all the Application systems.
  • Developing application system integrations as far as possible.
  • Developing and understanding the complete testing lifecycle, including developing test cases and test plans.
  • Performing Software and database design.
  • Implementing of systems through following frameworks such as SDLC, JAD, RAD
  • Document all aspects of the application systems.
  • Ensure a comprehensive change management process is implemented.
  • Work from written specifications and pre-establish guidelines to perform the functions of the job and maintain documentation of process flow.
  • Designing, coding, and testing new and existing Microsoft based and web-based software applications.
  • Enhancing existing systems by analyzing business objectives, preparing an action plan and identifying areas for modification and improvement.
  • Maintaining existing software systems by identifying and correcting software defects.
  • Creating technical specifications and test plans.
  • Investigating and developing skills in new technologies.
  • Understanding of IT applications and systems support and change management practices.
  • Understanding of IT development processes and systems integration.
  • Data storage and access within government regulation and corporate policies.
  • Understanding of Microsoft Windows Reporting services [Phone Number Removed]; Skills:
  • Applications development using C#, VB.Net, ASP.NET Web-forms, XML, MVC, HTML and other software development tools.
  • Knowledge of SQL Server, MySQL and Ms Access.
  • Report writing using Ms SQL report services. C#
  • HTML, CSS, JavaScript, JQuery, Ajax, Json, XML, XHTML.
  • Web services, Windows Services.
  • System Development Frameworks (SDLC, JAD, RAD).
  • Project management skills and process mapping techniques.
  • ETL (extract, transform and load) data manipulation skills.
  • Data cleaning, updating, editing and validating techniques.
  • Software testing skills.
  • Database performance management skills.
  • Database and Systems Quality assurance techniques

Desired Skills:

  • Database
  • Database Management
  • Data Analysis
  • applications developer
  • Web Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

About The Employer:

A competitive renumeration

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • transport

