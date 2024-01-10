Senior Database and Applications Developer

Requirements
The successful candidate will hold a relevant Degree/National Diploma in Information Technology/Computer Science/ Information Systems or equivalent coupled with at least 3-4 years’ experience in an ICT applications development, implementation, support and maintenance /enhancements environment.
Duties:
- Administering, managing and handling database management systems, such as the creation of databases, data warehousing, database performance and tuning and upgrades.
- Providing applications programming support in terms of adding functionality to the system on request.
- Trouble shooting and problem solving on applications and databases as and when required.
- Administering and enforcing systems development standards.
- Analyzing and monitoring of operations with respect to the application and database.
- Applying upgrades, fixing and migrating to new versions of the system and database.
- Creating and implementing database maintenance plans for regular integrity checks.
- Deploying new developments or charges to live environment.
- Responsible for user account management of all the Application systems.
- Developing application system integrations as far as possible.
- Developing and understanding the complete testing lifecycle, including developing test cases and test plans.
- Performing Software and database design.
- Implementing of systems through following frameworks such as SDLC, JAD, RAD
- Document all aspects of the application systems.
- Ensure a comprehensive change management process is implemented.
- Work from written specifications and pre-establish guidelines to perform the functions of the job and maintain documentation of process flow.
- Designing, coding, and testing new and existing Microsoft based and web-based software applications.
- Enhancing existing systems by analyzing business objectives, preparing an action plan and identifying areas for modification and improvement.
- Maintaining existing software systems by identifying and correcting software defects.
- Creating technical specifications and test plans.
- Investigating and developing skills in new technologies.
- Understanding of IT applications and systems support and change management practices.
- Understanding of IT development processes and systems integration.
- Data storage and access within government regulation and corporate policies.
- Understanding of Microsoft Windows Reporting services [Phone Number Removed]; Skills:
- Applications development using C#, VB.Net, ASP.NET Web-forms, XML, MVC, HTML and other software development tools.
- Knowledge of SQL Server, MySQL and Ms Access.
- Report writing using Ms SQL report services. C#
- HTML, CSS, JavaScript, JQuery, Ajax, Json, XML, XHTML.
- Web services, Windows Services.
- System Development Frameworks (SDLC, JAD, RAD).
- Project management skills and process mapping techniques.
- ETL (extract, transform and load) data manipulation skills.
- Data cleaning, updating, editing and validating techniques.
- Software testing skills.
- Database performance management skills.
- Database and Systems Quality assurance techniques
Desired Skills:
- Database
- Database Management
- Data Analysis
- applications developer
- Web Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
About The Employer:
A competitive renumeration
Employer & Job Benefits:
- transport