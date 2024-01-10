Senior Database Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Purpose:

Design, develop and maintain high performance scalable and secure database solution in order to ensure successful and efficient database solutions meeting the business requirements.

Minimum Requirements

Degree/National Diploma in Information Technology/Computer Science/ Information Systems or equivalent.

Minimum of 4 years’ experience in an ICT applications development, implementation, support and maintenance / enhancements environment.

Applications development using C#, VB.Net, [URL Removed] Web-forms, XML, MVC, HTML and other software development tool.

Integration APIs development and maintenance using HTTP REST, and gRPC.

Knowledge of SQL Server, MySQL and Ms Access.

Report writing using Ms SQL Report Service.

Project management methodologies and life cycle.

Knowledge of SDLC.

Web and windows Services development, Service Oriented Architecture and UML.

Microsoft Dynamics 2016- Great Plains and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.

Integrate new software with existing systems.

Evaluate and identify new technologies for implementation.

Support, maintain and document software functionality.

Main Duties

Evaluating and analysing user requests and business requirements to developed applications within the MS windows environment.

Developing business applications in line with SDLC and ensure it meets business requirements.

Analysing, developing, deploying, maintaining and supporting existing and new applications/systems.

Build and develop SQL databases which under pin the systems and perform data backup and migration.

Perform unit and integration testing and fix bugs or defects on business applications.

Assisting in user acceptance testing on the developed / changes on existing business applications.

Preparing detailed design flow charts (process flow) which show the logical operations and steps of the system and from which the program code will be built to meet the desired outcomes.

Document applications built in terms of program development, logic, coding and corrections.

Investigate, analyse and document reported defects (root cause analysis).

Assist in developing user, training manual and training user for new implemented business applications. Research on components that can be used in the development environment. Management and monitoring of full value chain of user account management (including profiles and / or privileges / rights, etc.)

Desired Skills:

Applications development using C#

SQL Server Integration Services

Intergration

SDLC

Implementation

Support and maitanance

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Regulating Bodies & Organisational

2 to 5 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

