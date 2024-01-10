Senior Security Specialist at AVBOB – Gauteng Arcadia

Jan 10, 2024

Key Performance Areas:

  • Responsible for ensuring availability and performance of the security systems, that supports the system.

  • Assist in the management and support of product integration services with multiple business partners, including real-time web services and batch processing.

  • Assist in managing the corporate systems in a racked Windows/Intel environment, including the following: Windows 2003, Windows XP, Active Directory, GroupWise, MS Terminal Services, DNS services, spam filters, intrusion detection systems, Cisco VPN and firewalls and VMWare servers.

  • Server hardware provisioning including configuration and deployment.

  • Data backup management, scheduling and reporting for both internal corporate systems and data centre systems.

  • Design, configure, and maintain the WAN and VPN network infrastructure components; trouble-shoots network to diagnose system problems; identifies, locates, resolves, and repairs problems; installs and configures software upgrades, file sharing, and domain security protocols.

  • Plans, develops, and designs WAN and VPN network management and maintenance projects, including policies and procedures, operational improvements, backup and archival files, and evaluates new technology integration.

  • Coordinates operations activities with other departments and service providers; designs and implements WAN and VPN’s, connectivity issues and cabling systems.

  • Responsible for providing trend analysis to management team to enable them to make informed decisions regarding resource management.

  • Monitors utilization trends, manages network performance, and assures maximum uptime; performs on-going analysis, capacity planning, and technical tuning of the network systems to improve performance.

Desired Skills:

  • Decision Making
  • Verbal & Written communication
  • Reporting
  • Critical thinking skills
  • Leadership skills
  • Analytical skills

Learn more/Apply for this position