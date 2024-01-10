Senior Test Analyst (12m Contract) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

We have a 12 month contract for a Senior Test Analyst available at a large banking corporate in Johannesburg to be part of the team that works with other African Countries.

The purpose of this role is to identify the target test Items to be evaluated by the test effort, defining the appropriate tests and any associated test data gathering required, managing the test data and evaluating the outcome of each test cycle.

Responsibilities:

Responsibility and management of SIT and UAT, development and execution with a focus on strategic testing processes and procedures to enable testing activities and ensure that company standards and specifications are met.

The duties and responsibilities include multi-channel applications, test management, communication and test reporting, test planning, defect, and data management.

Collaborate with counterparts in other business units and in each technical area to ensure effective end to end testing is done for all of the products.

Perform some or all of the following types of testing: user acceptance, functional, regression, and usability.

This includes the responsibility for ensuring the testing strategy and process is in alignment with industry best practices, staying abreast of all pertinent testing standards and communicates articulately this direction to senior business leadership, engineers, and others in the organization so they can drive and support the efforts.

Experience Required:

Trade experience

Banking experience

UAT

SIT

ISTQB Certified

Good analytical skills

A challenging and enquiring mind

Attention to detail and

Understanding of common software failures and faults

Basic automation

Education and Skills requirements:

ISTQB

System Integration testing

User acceptance testing

Agile Project experience

Trade testing experience

