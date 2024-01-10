Technical Support Specialist (Networks)

Join our dynamic iOCO Team as a Technical Support Specialist for the NOC environment in Infrastructure Services; where they meet the connectivity demands of their clients with iOCO’s software-defined networks, exceptional monitoring capabilities, and scalable solutions. An environment that encourages diversity and work culture; and Setting U up for Success! #SuuS
What are the requirements for this position:
- Minimum 2+ years of hands-on experience in network device configuration and troubleshooting
- Experience working on switch, router, firewalls and wireless devices (WLAN)
- Troubleshooting skills.
- Have experience working with one of the following vendors: Juniper, Fortinet, Cisco and Aruba
- Understanding of networking protocols and standards (link aggregation protocols, spanning tree (STP, RSTP, MSTP) Routing Protocols (RIP, BGP, OSPF, EIGRP, IS-IS), Access Control List (ACL), Network Address Translation (NAT) and WLAN)
- Solid understanding of the OSI or TCP/IP model
Required Qualifications:
- Valid CCNA or JNCIA or higher
- Fortinet NSE4 advantage
- Matric
Preferred qualifications:
- Degree or Diploma in Information Technology
What you will be doing daily:
- Performance of day-to-day networking tasks to ensure network reliability, availability, and serviceability within minimal interruption.
- Network technology upgrade or expansion projects, including installation of hardware, software and integration testing, as well as coordinating these activities without disturbing function of other systems.
- Work closely with internal and external teams for problem resolution.
- Configuration of functional networks (LAN, WLAN, WAN)
- Configure and install software, servers, routers, and other network devices.
- Monitor the network to ensure optimum performance, reliability, and availability.
- Create, oversee, and test security measures (e.g., access authentication and disaster recovery)
- Contribute to the technology lifecycle roadmap for the technologies in scope, including technology absorption risk, technology refresh, migration retirement strategies.
- Maintain complete technical documentation.
- Provide recommendations on improvements to network performance (capacity, availability, and scalability)
Personality Traits required for this position:
- Able to work independently.
- Good communication skills (Written verbal)
Physical Demands:
- Rack and stack of hardware equipment.
- Mounting of Wireless Access Points.
Other Requirements:
- Own vehicle
- Travel to Client
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery