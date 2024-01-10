Technical Support Specialist (Networks) – Gauteng Pretoria

Join our dynamic iOCO Team as a Technical Support Specialist for the NOC environment in Infrastructure Services; where they meet the connectivity demands of their clients with iOCO’s software-defined networks, exceptional monitoring capabilities, and scalable solutions. An environment that encourages diversity and work culture; and Setting U up for Success! #SuuS

What are the requirements for this position:

Minimum 2+ years of hands-on experience in network device configuration and troubleshooting

Experience working on switch, router, firewalls and wireless devices (WLAN)

Troubleshooting skills.

Have experience working with one of the following vendors: Juniper, Fortinet, Cisco and Aruba

Understanding of networking protocols and standards (link aggregation protocols, spanning tree (STP, RSTP, MSTP) Routing Protocols (RIP, BGP, OSPF, EIGRP, IS-IS), Access Control List (ACL), Network Address Translation (NAT) and WLAN)

Solid understanding of the OSI or TCP/IP model

Required Qualifications:

Valid CCNA or JNCIA or higher

Fortinet NSE4 advantage

Matric

Preferred qualifications:

Degree or Diploma in Information Technology

What you will be doing daily:

Performance of day-to-day networking tasks to ensure network reliability, availability, and serviceability within minimal interruption.

Network technology upgrade or expansion projects, including installation of hardware, software and integration testing, as well as coordinating these activities without disturbing function of other systems.

Work closely with internal and external teams for problem resolution.

Configuration of functional networks (LAN, WLAN, WAN)

Configure and install software, servers, routers, and other network devices.

Monitor the network to ensure optimum performance, reliability, and availability.

Create, oversee, and test security measures (e.g., access authentication and disaster recovery)

Contribute to the technology lifecycle roadmap for the technologies in scope, including technology absorption risk, technology refresh, migration retirement strategies.

Maintain complete technical documentation.

Provide recommendations on improvements to network performance (capacity, availability, and scalability)

Personality Traits required for this position:

Able to work independently.

Good communication skills (Written verbal)

Physical Demands:

Rack and stack of hardware equipment.

Mounting of Wireless Access Points.

Other Requirements:

Own vehicle

Travel to Client

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

