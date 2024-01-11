Applications Developer and Support

Requirements:
- The successful candidate will hold a relevant Degree/National Diploma in Information Technology/Computer Science/ Information Systems or equivalent coupled.
- At least 3-4 years’ experience in an ICT applications development, implementation, support and maintenance / enhancements environment.
Knowledge:
- Applications development using C#, VB.Net, [URL Removed] Web-forms, XML, MVC, HTML and other software development tools.
- Integration APIs development and maintenance using HTTP REST, and gRPC
- Knowledge of SQL Server, MySQL and Ms Access.
- Report writing using Ms SQL Report Services.
- Project management methodologies and life cycle.
- Knowledge of SDLC.
- Web and windows Services development, Service Oriented Architecture and UML.
- Microsoft Dynamics 2016- Great Plains and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.
- Integrate new software with existing systems.
- Evaluate and identify new technologies for implementation.
- Support, maintain and document software functionality.
Skills:
- Communication skills.
- Experience in application design by utilizing SDLC.
- Systems and business analysis.
- Competent in project management support activities.
Desired Skills:
- ICT applications development
- implementation
- support
- maintenance
- enhancements environment
- C#
- VB.Net
- AS.NET Web-forms
- XML
- MVC
- HTML
- Applications development
- Integration APIs development
- HTTP REST
- gRPC
- SQL Server
- MySQL
- Ms Access
- Ms SQL Report Services
- Project management methodologies
- SDLC
- windows Services development
- Service Oriented Architecture
- UML
- Microsoft Dynamics
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central
- Implementation
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree