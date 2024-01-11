Applications Developer and Support

Jan 11, 2024

Requirements:

  • The successful candidate will hold a relevant Degree/National Diploma in Information Technology/Computer Science/ Information Systems or equivalent coupled.
  • At least 3-4 years’ experience in an ICT applications development, implementation, support and maintenance / enhancements environment.

Knowledge:

  • Applications development using C#, VB.Net, [URL Removed] Web-forms, XML, MVC, HTML and other software development tools.
  • Integration APIs development and maintenance using HTTP REST, and gRPC
  • Knowledge of SQL Server, MySQL and Ms Access.
  • Report writing using Ms SQL Report Services.
  • Project management methodologies and life cycle.
  • Knowledge of SDLC.
  • Web and windows Services development, Service Oriented Architecture and UML.
  • Microsoft Dynamics 2016- Great Plains and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.
  • Integrate new software with existing systems.
  • Evaluate and identify new technologies for implementation.
  • Support, maintain and document software functionality.

Skills:

  • Communication skills.
  • Experience in application design by utilizing SDLC.
  • Systems and business analysis.
  • Competent in project management support activities.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

