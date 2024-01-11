Cyber Security Engineer (Junior) – EvdB

Jan 11, 2024

  • Monitor and analyze security alerts to identify potential threats.

  • Assist in the implementation and management of security measures to protect the organization’s computer systems and networks.

  • Conduct vulnerability assessments and provide recommendations for remediation.

  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to implement and enforce security policies and procedures.

  • Participate in incident response activities and provide support during security incidents.

  • Stay up-to-date with the latest security trends, threats, and technologies.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Cyber Security, Information Technology, or a related field.

  • Relevant certifications such as CompTIA Security+, CEH,

  • Minimum of 1-2 years of hands-on experience in a cyber security role.

  • Proficiency in using security tools such as Splunk, Nessus, Cisco ISE, and others.

  • Familiarity with scripting languages (e.g., Python, PowerShell) for automation and analysis.

  • Strong understanding of network protocols, firewalls, and intrusion detection/prevention systems.

  • Effective communication skills and ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams.

Desired Skills:

  • Cyber Security
  • vulnerability assessments
  • Splunk
  • ELK
  • Nessus
  • Cisco ISE
  • CrowdStrike

