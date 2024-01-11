Cyber Security Engineer (Junior) – EvdB

- Monitor and analyze security alerts to identify potential threats.
- Assist in the implementation and management of security measures to protect the organization’s computer systems and networks.
- Conduct vulnerability assessments and provide recommendations for remediation.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to implement and enforce security policies and procedures.
- Participate in incident response activities and provide support during security incidents.
- Stay up-to-date with the latest security trends, threats, and technologies.
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Cyber Security, Information Technology, or a related field.
- Relevant certifications such as CompTIA Security+, CEH,
- Minimum of 1-2 years of hands-on experience in a cyber security role.
- Proficiency in using security tools such as Splunk, Nessus, Cisco ISE, and others.
- Familiarity with scripting languages (e.g., Python, PowerShell) for automation and analysis.
- Strong understanding of network protocols, firewalls, and intrusion detection/prevention systems.
- Effective communication skills and ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams.
Desired Skills:
- Cyber Security
- vulnerability assessments
- Splunk
- ELK
- Nessus
- Cisco ISE
- CrowdStrike