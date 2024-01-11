Fortinet and Cloud Security Specialist

Role: Fortinet and Cloud Security Engineer

Location: Fourways, Johannesburg

Our client is a leading ISP and they are looking for a versatile Fortinet and Cloud Security Specialist to join their Information Security team. The ideal candidate will take on key responsibilities in Fortinet-based security while also having a strong focus on cloud security. This role will involve security monitoring, incident response, policy enforcement, and the management of security tools and technologies. In addition to these responsibilities, the Fortinet and Cloud Security Specialist will actively engage in the creation of playbooks, monitoring security events on FortiAnalyzer, and ensuring the optimal protection of their clients’ environments across Fortinet and various cloud platforms. They have an awesome, collaborative company culture and offer room to grow and progress.

Competencies:

Strong knowledge of Fortinet and cloud security principles and best practices, with expertise in the use of Fortinet solutions and cloud-based security platforms

Exceptional problem-solving and analytical skills that apply to both Fortinet and cloud security contexts

Excellent communication, skills

Proven experience in security monitoring, incident response, and policy enforcement for Fortinet and cloud security

Strong documentation and reporting abilities

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Information Security, Computer Science, or a related field (Master’s degree preferred)

Professional certifications such as CISSP, CISM, NSE5 / 7 or cloud-specific certifications are a plus IE AWS Architect

Experience in Fortinet and cloud security platforms

In-depth knowledge of security tools and technologies in both Fortinet and cloud security

Desired Skills:

Security Engineer

Cloud

Fortinet

CISSP

CISM

NSE5 / 7

Learn more/Apply for this position