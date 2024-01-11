FRONTEND DEVELOPER (ANGULAR) – Western Cape Cape Town

FRONTEND DEVELOPER (ANGULAR)

R 470 000 – R 680 000.00 Per Annum

Cape Town

PRIMARY FUNCTION OF JOB

The Frontend Developer is responsible for performing frontend development life-cycle activities including:

– Collaborating with the product owner on the compilation of the user business requirement

– Translation of the above into a technical specification and impact analysis of the solution.

– Implementation of the technical specification including unit testing

– User documentation,

– Post development system training,

– Product maintenance & enhancements.

QUALIFICATIONS, TECHNOLOGIES, AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

IT Qualification (degree/diploma) a distinct advantage

Languages / Frameworks: Angular 8+ (Currently targeting version 13) TypeScript 3+ JavaScript ES6+ HTML 5, CSS 3, JSON Source Control (Git)



Advantageous

o JavaScript Frameworks

RxJs, NgRx, Angular Material, Sass, Karma, Jasmine

Cloud Knowledge

Enterprise Level Logging (EG ELK Stack/AppInsights

DevOps Mindset

Azure Devops (Pipeline)

Atlassian Suite (Jira, Confluence)

Distributed Computing Experience (Microservices)

Service Bus Tech (RabbitMQ/ Azure Service Bus)

Event Driven Architecture

Domain Driven Design (DDD)

Security Authority/OIDC/Identity Server 4

SQL

Agile and scrum methodologies

Knowledge and understanding of UI/UX principles and methodologies

Knowledge and understanding OO design principles

Financial System and/or mobile development experience advantageous

Client and Server development experience

Skills Required:

Good verbal and written communication skills

Interpersonal and team working skills

Creative thinking and problem-solving skills

Ability and willingness to learn from and share skills with colleagues

Ability to work independently and efficiently under deadlines

Ability to complete work within estimated time constraints

Time management skills to handle multiple task assignments and prioritize work appropriately

The drive and natural tendency to keep your technology skills up to date

Experience in Agile/Scrum methodology advantageous

Ability to develop code and supporting unit tests (Coverage assessment, mocking)

Knowledge of the Test-Driven Development

Key Performance Areas – Tasks:

Effectively translate business and technical software requirements into a commercialized product deliverables to satisfy client requirements

Provide reasonable estimates for completion of work

Ensure proper managing of the software development life cycle to ensure time, on cost, on quality delivery

Follow company coding standards and rules

Using effective and efficient coding methods

Provide QA with working solutions , test guidelines and instructions

Develop solutions that meets the customers’ requirements

Document features that have been developed

Test code changes – Dev and unit testing

Participate in scrum processes and make meaningful contribution

Communicate timeously with Team Lead/Scrum Master on any impediments found

Maintain high standards of quality to minimize rework and resource wastage

Timeous completion of incidents of incidents as per time allocation

Timeous resolution of support requests

