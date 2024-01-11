FRONTEND DEVELOPER (ANGULAR)
R 470 000 – R 680 000.00 Per Annum
Cape Town
Ready to take your career to the next Level? Contact me!!
PRIMARY FUNCTION OF JOB
The Frontend Developer is responsible for performing frontend development life-cycle activities including:
– Collaborating with the product owner on the compilation of the user business requirement
– Translation of the above into a technical specification and impact analysis of the solution.
– Implementation of the technical specification including unit testing
– User documentation,
– Post development system training,
– Product maintenance & enhancements.
QUALIFICATIONS, TECHNOLOGIES, AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
- IT Qualification (degree/diploma) a distinct advantage
- Languages / Frameworks:
- Angular 8+ (Currently targeting version 13)
- TypeScript 3+
- JavaScript ES6+
- HTML 5, CSS 3, JSON
- Source Control (Git)
Advantageous
o JavaScript Frameworks
- RxJs, NgRx, Angular Material, Sass, Karma, Jasmine
- Cloud Knowledge
- Enterprise Level Logging (EG ELK Stack/AppInsights
- DevOps Mindset
- Azure Devops (Pipeline)
- Atlassian Suite (Jira, Confluence)
- Distributed Computing Experience (Microservices)
- Service Bus Tech (RabbitMQ/ Azure Service Bus)
- Event Driven Architecture
- Domain Driven Design (DDD)
- Security Authority/OIDC/Identity Server 4
- SQL
- Agile and scrum methodologies
- Knowledge and understanding of UI/UX principles and methodologies
- Knowledge and understanding OO design principles
- Financial System and/or mobile development experience advantageous
- Client and Server development experience
Skills Required:
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Interpersonal and team working skills
- Creative thinking and problem-solving skills
- Ability and willingness to learn from and share skills with colleagues
- Ability to work independently and efficiently under deadlines
- Ability to complete work within estimated time constraints
- Time management skills to handle multiple task assignments and prioritize work appropriately
- The drive and natural tendency to keep your technology skills up to date
- Experience in Agile/Scrum methodology advantageous
- Ability to develop code and supporting unit tests (Coverage assessment, mocking)
- Knowledge of the Test-Driven Development
Key Performance Areas – Tasks:
- Effectively translate business and technical software requirements into a commercialized product deliverables to satisfy client requirements
- Provide reasonable estimates for completion of work
- Ensure proper managing of the software development life cycle to ensure time, on cost, on quality delivery
- Follow company coding standards and rules
- Using effective and efficient coding methods
- Provide QA with working solutions , test guidelines and instructions
- Develop solutions that meets the customers’ requirements
- Document features that have been developed
- Test code changes – Dev and unit testing
- Participate in scrum processes and make meaningful contribution
- Communicate timeously with Team Lead/Scrum Master on any impediments found
- Maintain high standards of quality to minimize rework and resource wastage
- Timeous completion of incidents of incidents as per time allocation
- Timeous resolution of support requests
Contact Tracy [Phone Number Removed]; and email [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- Front-End Developer
- JavaScript